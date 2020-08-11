Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2020 5:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) shares are trading higher Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his VP running mate. She previously indicated she would invest in Black entrepreneurs via increasing access to credit.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split.
  • India Globalization Capital (NYSE: IGC) shares are trading higher after the company reported the FDA approved the initiation of the company's cannabinoid trial on Alzheimer's patients.

Losers

  • Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 1.7 million share common stock offering. No price was disclosed.
  • Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed common stock offering. No terms were disclosed.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $200 million public common stock offering.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower after the company announced it is commencing a registered public offering of $300 million of its common stock.
     

