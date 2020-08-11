Tesla Announces 5-For-1 Stock Split, Shares Trade Higher
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares traded higher Tuesday afternoon. The company's Board of Directors approved a 5-for-1 split of Tesla's common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
Each stockholder of record on Aug. 21 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on Aug. 28. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31.
Tesla's stock closed Tuesday's session down 3.1% at $1,374.39 per share. The stock ticked up more than 5.7% to $1,454 a share in after-hours trading.
Big Tech Trends...
Tesla 5-for-1 stock split: Aug. 31
Apple 4-for-1 stock split: Aug. 31
Amazon next at 10-for-1?
— Brian Sozzi (@BrianSozzi) August 11, 2020
Tesla surging 6% after hours on news of a 5-for-1 stock split. Here's what it could mean for the name $TSLA pic.twitter.com/w2vhheAWCA
— CNBC's Fast Money (@CNBCFastMoney) August 11, 2020
TESLA RISES 4.3% POSTMARKET AFTER ANNOUNCING 5:1 STOCK SPLIT
All you need to know about this "market"
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 11, 2020
