Carver Bancorp Spikes After Kamala Harris Is Named Biden's VP Pick
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2020 5:03pm   Comments
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) shares are trading higher Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate. She previously indicated she would invest in Black entrepreneurs via increasing access to credit.

The company has seen increased interest as people invest money into Black-owned businesses. Harris indicated her interest in helping Black entrepreneurs in a tweet during her presidential campaign.

Carver Bancorp is a holding company and conducts its business as a unitary saving and loan holding firm and the business of the company consists of the operation of its subsidiary.

Carver Bancorp was trading 17% higher at $7.92 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.97 and a 52-week low of $1.25.

