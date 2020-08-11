Why Axalta Coating's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported it extended its partnership with I-CAR Canada through the Sustaining Partner Program.

Axalta Coating Systems manufactures, markets and distributes performance coating and transportation coating systems. It operates in two segments. The Performance Coatings segment, which is the key revenue driver, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end-markets include refinish and industrial. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Axalta Coating Systems shares were trading up 4.39% at $24.25 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.20 and a 52-week low of $12.92.