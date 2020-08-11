Why RingCentral's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company and Alcatel-Lucent announced a partnership to introduce the Rainbow Office cloud solution powered by RingCentral.

RingCentral is a unified-communication-as-a-service, or UCaaS, provider. RingCentral's software provides an easy-to-use, integrated communication application that allows for a single user experience across mobile and desktop applications. The software lets businesses communicate and collaborate using voice, video, text, Internet messaging, and conference calls on a single platform. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

RingCentral shares were trading up 6.63% at $283.01 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $306.46 and a 52-week low of $120.03.

