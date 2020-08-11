Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why RingCentral's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Why RingCentral's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company and Alcatel-Lucent announced a partnership to introduce the Rainbow Office cloud solution powered by RingCentral.

RingCentral is a unified-communication-as-a-service, or UCaaS, provider. RingCentral's software provides an easy-to-use, integrated communication application that allows for a single user experience across mobile and desktop applications. The software lets businesses communicate and collaborate using voice, video, text, Internet messaging, and conference calls on a single platform. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

RingCentral shares were trading up 6.63% at $283.01 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $306.46 and a 52-week low of $120.03.

Related Links:

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On RingCentral, Highlights Large Market Opportunity

Avaya Rallies Following Deal With RingCentral

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RNG)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
RingCentral: Q2 Earnings Insights
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
How To Play The Shift From Offices To Work From Home
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com