LATAM Kicks Off Miami-Brazil Cargo Flight

LATAM Cargo, South America's largest freighter operator, has started a weekly flight between Miami and the Florianopolis airport in southern Brazil.

The airline said it has the only all-cargo flight tying North America with consumers in Santa Catarina that seek automotive parts, metals, food, pharmaceuticals and electronic products.

LATAM said cargo from Europe and Asia will also be included on the Miami outbound flight, which is serviced with a Boeing 767 freighter.

Previously, cargo destined to Santa Catarina arrived at Brazil's Guarulhos and Viracopos airports and was trucked to the province.

With the addition of Florianopolis, the airline now lands at 10 Brazilian airports with cargo-only service.

Cargo has been a bright spot for LATAM. It has been busy flying medical supplies for governments and humanitarian groups, as well as important staples and other commodities for communities in Latin America.

In May LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. to downsize the airline and restructure its debt, citing the financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic on its international passengers.

Qatar Airways and LATAM chairman Ignacio Cueto, two of the Santiago, Chile-based company's largest shareholders, will provide $900 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

Click for more FreightWaves/American Shipper articles by Chris Gillis.

Photo by Nafis Al Sadnan on Unsplash