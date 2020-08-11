58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) shares climbed 69.5% to $12.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) announced plans to acquire Pfenex for $12 per share in cash.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares climbed 69.2% to $1.98 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) gained 46.7% to $5.37. Eyenovia and Arctic Vision reported an exclusive collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize MicroPine and MicroLine in Greater China and South Korea.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) surged 30% to $40.26 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) shares climbed 30% to $41.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and also issued strong Q3 guidance.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) gained 21.4% to $5.90. Trevi Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 results on August 13.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) surged 18.8% to $ 7.41 after the company signed a research agreement with GDM to evaluate new yield traits in soybean.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 18.8% to $2.66 after the company highlighted the launch of Aemetis health products subsidiary.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) climbed 17.8% to $37.50.
- J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) surged 17.6% to $70.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also reinstated FY20 sales guidance.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) gained 16.2% to $6.80.
- MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) surged 16.2% to $7.90 after the company agreed to merge with Barings BDC, Inc.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) jumped 14.8% to $3.72 after the Nasdaq notified company that it regained compliance.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) rose 14.6% to $16.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) gained 14.5% to $28.69 following upbeat quarterly results. BTIG upgraded i3 Verticals from Neutral to Buy.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) jumped 13.1% to $3.46. Super League and GreenlightGO joined forces to provide production companies and networks with fully-remote virtual studio solution.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) gained 12.1% to $6.94.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) gained 11.8% to $12.62. E.W. Scripps released Q2 results last week.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) rose 10.2% to $0.3590 ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 9.2% to $10.97 after the company reported positive interim data from the first two cohorts of the Phase 1b open label, dose escalation portion of the EQUATE study of itolizumab.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 8.5% to $1.4750 after the company announced it has been granted a US Patent for Eftilagimod Alpha in Chemo-immunotherapy combination.
- Carparts.Com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) rose 8.1% to $14.82 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 8% to $13.35 after reporting a rise in Q2 sales.
- DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) rose 4.3% to $5.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) gained 4% to $91.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 earnings guidance.
Losers
- Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) shares dipped 43.5% to $9.66 after the company posted a Q2 loss of $0.66 per share and announced interim analysis data from its ReDUX4 trial in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
- Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 37.7% to $10.86. The company has an FDA Advisory Committee meeting on August 13th to review data supporting its Biologics License Application for approval of RYONCIL for children.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) fell 34.8% to $6.63 after the company announced it has received a response from the FDA for PEDMARK NDA indicating identified deficiencies with the facility of the drug product manufacturer, which require resolution prior to PEDMARK approval.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 30.3% to $0.8631 after the company reported a Q2 loss. The Peck Co. also announced plans to buy Sunworks in a stock deal.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dipped 25% to $2.56 after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) dropped 23% to $3.01 after the company priced its 6 million share common stock offering $2.75 per share.
- Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 22.9% to $1.3750 after the company reported a drop in Q2 EPS and sales.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) dropped 19.8% to $9.38. Actinium Pharmaceuticals reported a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 19.4% to $15.28 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Monday. The company also expects its COVID-19 vaccine to enter mid-to-late stage human trials in September.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) dropped 18% to $13.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) fell 17.9% to $4.20 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 17.5% to $3.52 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) dropped 17% to $5.26 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 16.4% to $8.75. DSS reported shareholder approval for acquisition of Impact Biomedical.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) dipped 16.3% to $1.90. Universal Security Instruments posted a Q1 loss of $1.51 per share.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dropped 15.1% to $5.55 after the company announced a 1.207 million share common stock offering at $5.67 per share.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 14.8% to $4.78. Raymond James downgraded GTT Communications from Outperform to Underperform.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) fell 14% to $23.69.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) dropped 13.5% to $10.82.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI) fell 13.3% to $37.45 despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 13.1% to $2.72. Trevena shares jumped around 32% on Monday after the company announced the FDA has approved its OLINVYK injection.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 12.4% to $16.50 after surging over 30% on Monday.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 11% to $7.11 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 11% to $0.3740 after the company filed for shelf of up to 57.4 million ordinary shares by selling stockholders.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 10.2% to $13.92 in sympathy with its parent company, IAC, after it released weak Q2 earnings results.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 10.1% to $19.17 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss and announced a $125 million common stock offering. Omeros shares jumped over 50% on Monday after the company reported recovery and survival of all patients in a study evaluating Narsoplimab for the treatment of Covid-19-associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) fell 9.1% to $17.00 after the company announced interim data from Cohorts 1-4 of the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal inject gene therapy.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) fell 8.5% to $1.19 after the company reported Q2 results.
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) fell 6.5% to $6.45 after the company issued Q2 earnings results. It also noted it stopped its review of strategic options and plans to focus on reinstating the clinical development program for seladelpar in PBC.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) fell 6.4% to $3.06 after jumping more than 18% on Monday.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 5.5% to $4.30 after the company posted a Q2 loss and announced plans to buy Sunworks in a stock deal.
- IAC/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ: IAC) fell 5% to $124.93 after the company reported a loss during the second quarter.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) fell 4.8% to $13.53 after the company reported Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates and announced it expects Q3 vehicle deliveries to increase 129.2%-139.6% year-over-year.
