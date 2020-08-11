Why Pan American Silver's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.

Pan American Silver is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

Pan American Silver shares were trading down 7.97% at $33.36 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.11 and a 52-week low of $10.61.