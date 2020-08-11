74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares jumped 389.2% to close at $22.70 on Monday after the company announced the results from its SER-109 Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study in recurrent C. difficile infection met the primary endpoint.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 50.9% to close at $21.32 after the company reported recovery and survival of all patients in a study evaluating Narsoplimab for the treatment of Covid-19-associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
- BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) shares gained 42.1% to close at $8.00. BiomX is expected to report Q2 results on August 13.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) rose 37% to close at $4.07 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales forecast.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) climbed 32.5% to close at $12.20. CleanSpark shares jumped 17% on Friday after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Sunshine Energy.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) climbed 31.8% to close at $4.98. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares gained 45% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares climbed 31.5% to close at $3.13 after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved its OLINVYK injection.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares climbed 30.5% to close at $18.82.
- Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) climbed 25.6% to close at $4.95 after the company agreed to sell its tower portfolio for $213 million.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) rose 23% to close at $4.33. Neuronetics reported upbeat quarterly results last week.
- Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) gained 22.8% to close at $16.21 after the company agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Majesco shareholders will receive $16 per share in cash.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) shares climbed 22.5% to close at $13.70. Seritage Growth Properties shares gained 9% on Friday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 22% to close at $44.81 after the company announced it received an order for 2,500 electric garbage trucks from Republic Services.
- Usio, Inc (NASDAQ: USIO) gained 21.8% to close at $3.46. Usio is expected to report Q2 results on August 14.
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) surged 21.5% to close at $8.27.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 21.3% to close at $43.49. Fulgent Genetics released Q2 results last week.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares gained 20.5% to close at $3.24. After the closing bell, Pacific Ethanol said Nasdaq has notified the company that it has regained compliance.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) surged 20.3% to close at $15.39. Summer Infant is expected to report Q2 results on August 12.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) gained 19.3% to close at $3.40. Digirad is expected to release Q2 results on August 13.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) rose 19% to close at $41.05.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) climbed 18.5% to close at $3.27 after surging 23% on Friday. LightInTheBox named Yuanjun Ye as CFO last week.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) gained 18.3% to close at $13.49 as oil prices gain following optimistic remarks about a demand recovery from Saudi Aramco. Penn Virginia reported Q2 results on Friday.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) rose 18.2% to close at $5.39 after the company won an order from a global hotel chain for 3 C65 ICHP microturbines to be installed at a Northern California hotel.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) shares climbed 18% to close at $6.57. Daseke released quarterly results last week.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) gained 17.9% to close at $7.83. The FDA is said to rule on the NDA filed by Bausch Health Companies for EM-100, an investigational therapy for allergic conjunctivitis. The company had licensed this preservative-free ophthalmic solution from Eton Pharmaceuticals.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) climbed 16.9% to close at $2.15. Lipocine, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.13 per share.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) gained 16.1% to close at $7.28 after Trump extended coronavirus relief measures meant to help stimulate the economy.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) gained 16.1% to close at $4.83 after declining 23% on Friday. JanOne, last week, entered into an agreement with CATO SMS to assist in the development of JAN101 to Treat COVID-19 vascular complications.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares jumped 16% to close at $4.87. Evoke Pharma, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.28 per share.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) rose 15.4% to close at $6.24. Team reported Q2 results last week.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) rose 15.1% to close at $4.89.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) surged 15% to close at $6.43. Calyxt, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.33 per share.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) gained 14.9% to close at $12.54. Unifi, last week, posted a Q4 loss of $1.10 per share.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: UBX) rose 14.8% to close at $11.98.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) climbed 14.7% to close at $3.51 after the company reported a contract renewal with Verizon to provide its white-label personal cloud platform.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) rose 14.4% to close at $2.86. Seacor Marine posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share on Friday.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) gained 14.1% to close at $0.41 after jumping over 11% on Friday.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares climbed 13.8% to close at $21.65 after IAC/InterActiveCorp acquired a 12% stake in the company.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) climbed 13.4% to close at $3.39. Highway Holdings, earlier this month, announced a delay in reporting fiscal 2020 results due to coronavirus.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) gained 12.9% to close at $10.17 ahead of expected FDA decision on pedmark for cisplatin-induced hearing loss.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) climbed 11.3% to close at $10.46 after gaining over 7% on Friday.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) gained 10.8% to close at $15.14 after the company reported Q3 results and issued sales forecast.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 10.1% to close at $1.53 following report of FCC approval of the company's ultra-wideband module.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares gained 9.9% to close at $7.44. Morgan Stanley raised the price target on the stock from $7 to $8.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.6% to close at $4.13 after dropping more than 11% on Friday.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) rose 9.6% to close at $2.51. IRIDEX shares gained 15% on Friday following Q2 results.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares gained 9.2% to close at $1.78.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) gained 8.6% to close at $8.50 after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $17 price target.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) climbed 7.8% to close at $29.63 after the company issued upbeat Q2 earnings guidance and reported an 18% increase in same-store sales in the quarter.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 4.2% to close at $1.50 after the company announced the FDA has accepted to review the Stratatech Biologics License Application for StrataGraft, a regenerative skin tissue therapy in development for the treatment of adult patients with deep partial-thickness thermal burns.
Losers
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares tumbled 46.1% to close at $3.10 on Monday. SCWorx’s common stock resumed trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market today.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares fell 33.2% to close at $104.41 following Q2 results. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted a Q2 loss of $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.07 million.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) declined 27.9% to close at $10.73. The federal government is halting a $765 million loan to Eastman Kodak for its generic drug-making foray until the company is cleared of insider trading allegations.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) fell 27.6% to close at $3.46 after the company signed binding framework for commercialization partnership with Jubilant Radiopharma. The company also secured $25 million of committed financing.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) fell 24.1% to close at $3.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 23.5% to close at $1.72. Shares of Top Ships begin trading this morning on 1:25 reverse split basis.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 20.4% to close at $2.27. Universal Security Instruments posted a Q1 loss of $1.51 per share after the closing bell.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) dipped 19.8% to close at $2.76 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) dropped 19.1% to close at $12.51.
- Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) shares declined 17.6% to close at $9.30. Crexendo posted upbeat quarterly results after the closing bell on Monday.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 16.1% to close at $6.58. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, last week, announced plans to buy Ribbon's Kandy Communications Business.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped 15.8% to close at $229.69.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) fell 15.6% to close at $5.36. • Everspin Technologies shares dropped 26% on Friday after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) declined 14.8% to close at $20.19 after reporting Q2 results.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares fell 13.8% to close at $3.87.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) fell 13.5% to close at $28.55 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares fell 13.3% to close at $2.34 after the company announced a $12.6 million direct offering with healthcare-focused investors at $2.776 per share.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) dropped 13% to close at $21.67. Rocket Companies priced its IPO at $18 per share last week.
- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) shares declined 12.8% to close at $3.88 after reporting Q2 results.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 12.1% to close at $3.50 after jumping 23% on Friday. ZAGG released Q2 results last week.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) dropped 11.6% to close at $15.29.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 9.8% to close at $0.3826.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 6.9% to close at $5.96. Kazia Therapeutics shares surged over 50% on Friday after the FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation to paxalisib for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 6.4% to close at $1.02. IFresh, on Friday, entered into a deal with shareholders Zhang Fei, Liu Meng, Jiuxiang Blue Sky to sell 100% interest in Jiuxiang Blue Sky for ~5.04m shares of its common stock.
