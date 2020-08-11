Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for July is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. After increasing sharply to 100.6 in June, the small business optimism index is projected to decline slightly to 100 in July.
- The Producer Price Index for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are estimated to rise 0.3% for July following a 0.2% decline in June.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
