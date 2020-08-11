Market Overview

Google Rolls Out Virtual Visiting Cards For Its Search Engine Users In India
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2020 4:12am   Comments
Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google has introduced a virtual visiting card feature for the users of its search engine in India, TechCrunch reported Tuesday.

What Happened

The new search feature, currently only available in English, has been launched exclusively in India as local users have a special affinity for searching their own names, according to TechCrunch.

The search engine’s users can create the cards themselves by searching for their names and tapping on an “add me to Search” or “get started” option. 

The card can contain information like the user’s phone number, address, work, and education details, as well as their email address, TechCrunch reported.

Why It Matters

The introduction of the cards adds to Search’s functionality and reduces the need for users to access other services for information such as Microsoft Inc’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn,TechCrunch noted.

Google claims it will put in place abuse and spam protection and will carry out a review of the content if needed.

Technology giants, including Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), and Alphabet have been increasingly investing in India in recent months — in sectors such as technology and retail. 

Price Action 

Alphabet Class A shares traded about 0.5% lower at $1,489.67 in the pre-market session Tuesday, and Class C shares were unchanged at $1,496.10 at press time.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Digital Identity India search engineNews Events Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

