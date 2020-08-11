Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tim Cook Now A Billionaire As Apple Nears $2T Valuation
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2020 3:24am   Comments
Share:
Tim Cook Now A Billionaire As Apple Nears $2T Valuation

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is now a billionaire — thanks to the near $2 trillion market cap Apple is enjoying, Bloomberg  reported Tuesday.

What Happened

Cook’s wealth has exceeded the $1 billion mark, according to the calculations done by Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

Apple shares have risen nearly 5% in the last week and almost 54% year-to-date, with the company’s market capitalization approaching $2 trillion. 

The Cupertino-based tech giant was valued at $350 billion at the time its co-founder Steve Jobs died in 2011. 

Why It Matters

The rise in Cook’s wealth and Apple’s value mirrors the growth of the so-called FAANG stocks, an acronym that refers to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), formerly known as Google, Bloomberg noted. 

Unlike Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other tech titan founders — such as Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk — who own significant chunks of their companies, Cook’s ownership of Apple shares has been incremental and a part of equity awards.

Cook reportedly said he plans to give most of his fortune to charity and has already donated shares to the tune of millions of dollars.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest person on the planet, sold $3 billion worth of Amazon shares this month after having sold $4.1 billion worth of shares in January and February this year, under a pre-planned arrangement.

Price Action 

Apple shares closed 1.45% higher at $450.91 on Monday and fell 0.22% in the after-hours session. 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Amazon Asks Podcasters To Stream On Its Platforms, But Content Shouldn't 'Disparage' The E-commerce Giant
These Were The Stocks That Caught TD Ameritrade Clients' Attention In July
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Berkshire Hathaway Stock In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2020
What To Expect In The Light Earnings Week Ahead
What The FedNow Instant Payment System Means For Americans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: billionaires Bloomberg Bloomberg Billionaires Index Jeff Bezos Tim CookNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com