Cummins Gets Long-Term Engine Supply Deal With Navistar

Diesel engine leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will supply medium- and heavy-duty truck and bus engines to Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) through the next two emission cycles, or 2026.

"This new long-term agreement with Cummins, in combination with our proprietary powertrains, will offer International customers the most competitive and fuel-efficient engines in the market," said Phil Christman, president of operations for Navistar.

Navistar also will spend less to meet future emissions regulations, he said,

80-Year Partnership Continues

Cummins has supplied engines and transmissions to Navistar for more than 80 years. Its selection makes Cummins Navistar's preferred supplier for International Trucks and IC Buses in the U.S. and Canada. That includes B6.7 and L9 engines for International MV and HV Series trucks. Those engines also are used in Navistar's IC Bus CE and RE Series school busses.

"Navistar is a critical partner to Cummins," said Srikanth Padmanabhan, president of Cummins' Engine Business unit.

"We believe the International LT Series trucks paired with the Cummins X15 Efficiency Series and Eaton Cummins Endurant HD transmission provides the best fuel economy, improved uptime and overall [total cost of ownership] or our mutual long-haul customers,"

Federal emissions for diesel-powered engines become more stringent in 2024 and in 2027. Cummins recently launched the federally compliant 2021 greenhouse gas X15 Efficiency Series. It claims the 15-liter engine is the most reliable and highly fuel-efficient available.

"Extending this relationship through a long-term partnership ensures that both companies will be able to collaborate and meet the challenges of the next emissions cycles and beyond."

Cummins Supplies Most Truck Makers In North America

Cummins also supplies Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) and PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) with engines for its Kenworth and Peterbilt brands. It also was selected to supply B 6.7-liter engines to a new medium-duty entry for Mack Trucks.

Cummins supplied 34.7% of the diesel engines used in the trucking industry in the first half of 2020, according to WardsAuto.com.

Cummins began shipping its X12 engine to DTNA's Freighliner for use in the Cascadia day cab and sleeper models in the second quarter. Freightliner accounted for 53% of Cummins' lighter Class 8 engines, according to WardsAuto.com.

Related articles:

Cummins' melting fuel heater leads to big Navistar recall

Navistar rebuilds share as products and services grow customer base

Cummins dives into hydrogen business as traditonal engine business stalls

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.