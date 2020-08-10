Solving The AI Equation In Trucking (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about the challenges AI faces in trucking, freight's Mount Rushmore, cargo theft, Postal Service woes, and why dock wait times may be going down even as volumes increase.

They're joined by special guests Scott Cornell, crime and transportation business lead and crime and theft specialist, Travelers Insurance; Warren Powell, co-founder, Optimal Dynamics; and Brian Lips, owner-operator, Crete Carrier.

Plus, a SONAR-powered breakdown of the freight market as we dive deeper into where rates and volumes will be headed this week.

We round it out with this week's Big and Little Deals concerning Amazon taking over Sears locations, the high cost of holiday shipping, PAM's finances, an unhappy birthday for a former Celadon COO, what not to do in a bear attack, and more.

