Why Alcoa's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares are trading higher on Monday after the U.S. last week reinstated tariffs on Canadian aluminum, which would benefit domestic producers.

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company involved in every phase of aluminum production, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.

Alcoa shares were up 7.98% at $15.85 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.46 and a 52-week low of $5.16.

Related Link:

Canada Ready To Impose Retaliatory Tariffs On US Goods