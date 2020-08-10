Market Overview

Why Alcoa's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 10, 2020 2:37pm   Comments
Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares are trading higher on Monday after the U.S. last week reinstated tariffs on Canadian aluminum, which would benefit domestic producers.

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company involved in every phase of aluminum production, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.

Alcoa shares were up 7.98% at $15.85 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.46 and a 52-week low of $5.16.

Canada Ready To Impose Retaliatory Tariffs On US Goods

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

