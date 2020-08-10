Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Joyy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 10, 2020 2:34pm   Comments
Share:
Why Joyy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Joyy (NASDAQ: YY) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced it sold 30 million shares of Huya to Tencent for $810 million in cash.

Joyy is a social media platform. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real-time through online live media and offers users immersive entertainment experience. Its products include YY Live, Bigo Live, Huya, Likee, imo, and Hago. The company operates in (Peoples' Republic of China)PRC and other countries, out of which PRC accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Joyy shares were trading up 5.55% at $77.54 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $99.35 and $41.33.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YY)

101 Biggest Movers From Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com