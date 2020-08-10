54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares climbed 407% to $23.52 after the company announced the results from its SER-109 Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study in recurrent C. difficile infection met the primary endpoint.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) gained 55% to $21.90 after the company reported recovery and survival of all patients in a study evaluating Narsoplimab for the treatment of Covid-19-associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
- BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) shares rose 35.5% to $7.63. BiomX is expected to report Q2 results on August 13.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares gained 31.7% to $3.1350 after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved its OLINVYK injection.
- Usio, Inc (NASDAQ: USIO) rose 26.7% to $3.5971. Usio is expected to report Q2 results on August 14.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) shares gained 24% to $13.86. Seritage Growth Properties shares gained 9% on Friday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) rose 23.8% to $16.20 after the company agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Majesco shareholders will receive $16 per share in cash.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 21% to $11.11. CleanSpark shares jumped 17% on Friday after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Sunshine Energy.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 19.6% to $17.24.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) gained 18.2% to $3.51 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales forecast.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) climbed 17.4% to $3.5950 after the company reported a contract renewal with Verizon to provide its white-label personal cloud platform.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 17.4% to $4.9899.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 17.2% to $4.4282. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares gained 45% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) climbed 17% to $15.98 after the company reported Q3 results and issued sales forecast.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) gained 16.8% to $2.92. Seacor Marine posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share on Friday.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) climbed 16.3% to $6.50. Calyxt, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.33 per share.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) rose 15.9% to $7.70. The FDA is said to rule on the NDA filed by Bausch Health Companies for EM-100, an investigational therapy for allergic conjunctivitis. The company had licensed this preservative-free ophthalmic solution from Eton Pharmaceuticals.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) surged 15.3% to $2.64. IRIDEX shares gained 15% on Friday following Q2 results.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) shares jumped 14.2% to $6.36. Daseke released quarterly results last week.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) gained 14.1% to $3.15 after surging 23% on Friday. LightInTheBox named Yuanjun Ye as CFO last week.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares jumped 13.7% to $7.70. Morgan Stanley raised the price target on the stock from $7 to $8.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares rose 13.6% to $21.54 after IAC/InterActiveCorp acquired a 12% stake in the company.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 12.4% to $6.08. Team reported Q2 results last week.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 11.1% to $2.0450. Lipocine, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.13 per share.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) rose 10.3% to $0.40 after jumping over 11% on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.3% to $4.12 after dropping more than 11% on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 9.1% to $4.78 after declining 14% on Friday.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) gained 8.1% to $29.71 after the company issued upbeat Q2 earnings guidance and reported an 18% increase in same-store sales in the quarter.
- Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) gained 7.9% to $4.2501 after the company agreed to sell its tower portfolio for $213 million.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares rose 7.4% to $1.75.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 6.7% to $10.02 after gaining over 7% on Friday.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) rose 6.5% to $9.60 ahead of expected FDA decision on pedmark for cisplatin-induced hearing loss.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 6.5% to $1.48 following report of FCC approval of the company's ultra-wideband module.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 6.2% to $8.32 after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $17 price target.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) rose 5.4% to $3.15. Highway Holdings, earlier this month, announced a delay in reporting fiscal 2020 results due to coronavirus.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 4.2% to $1.50 after the company announced the FDA has accepted to review the Stratatech Biologics License Application for StrataGraft, a regenerative skin tissue therapy in development for the treatment of adult patients with deep partial-thickness thermal burns.
Losers
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares dipped 59.8% to $2.31. SCWorx’s common stock resumed trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market today.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 32.5% to $1.5187. Shares of Top Ships begin trading this morning on 1:25 reverse split basis.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 30.7% to $10.31. The federal government is halting a $765 million loan to Eastman Kodak for its generic drug-making foray until the company is cleared of insider trading allegations.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares declined 30.1% to $109.18 following Q2 results. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted a Q2 loss of $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.07 million.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) dropped 29.6% to $3.37 after the company signed binding framework for commercialization partnership with Jubilant Radiopharma. The company also secured $25 million of committed financing.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) fell 24% to $3.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) dropped 15.8% to $19.95 after reporting Q2 results.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 14.2% to $3.4140 after jumping 23% on Friday. ZAGG released Q2 results last week.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares dropped 13.7% to $2.33 after the company announced a $12.6 million direct offering with healthcare-focused investors at $2.776 per share.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) dipped 13.3% to $15.00.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares tumbled 13.1% to $3.90.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) dropped 13.1% to $28.64 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 13% to $5.57. Kazia Therapeutics shares surged over 50% on Friday after the FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation to paxalisib for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped 10.9% to $243.04.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 9.6% to $0.9851. IFresh, on Friday, entered into a deal with shareholders Zhang Fei, Liu Meng, Jiuxiang Blue Sky to sell 100% interest in Jiuxiang Blue Sky for ~5.04m shares of its common stock.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 9.6% to $7.09. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, last week, announced plans to buy Ribbon's Kandy Communications Business.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 8.6% to $0.3875.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares fell 7.6% to $2.81. Ambow Education shares gained 13% on Friday after the company announced the launch of Huanyujun Education Hub, a next-generation online-to-offline education SaaS platform.
