Power Of Networked Digital Dispatch: SmartHop's Guillermo Garcia (With Video)
FreightWaves CEO and Founder Craig Fuller sits down with SmartHop Co-Founder/CEO Guillermo Garcia to discuss SmartHop.
SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/FW-subscribe
Follow Us!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freightwaves
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreightWaves/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freightwaves/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freightwaves/
Posted-In: Freight FreightwavesNews Media General