38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) rose 189% to $13.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced the results from its SER-109 Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study in recurrent C. difficile infection met the primary endpoint.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares rose 79% to $4.26 in pre-market trading.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) rose 38.6% to $9.20 in pre-market trading. The FDA is said to rule on the NDA filed by Bausch Health Companies for EM-100, an investigational therapy for allergic conjunctivitis. The company had licensed this preservative-free ophthalmic solution from Eton Pharmaceuticals.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) rose 35.5% to $0.4597 in pre-market trading. On Friday, TransAtlantic Petroleum entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and a Loan and Security agreement.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) rose 25% to $3.74 in pre-market trading. Highway Holdings, earlier this month, announced a delay in reporting fiscal 2020 results due to coronavirus.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 23.8% to $4.17 in pre-market trading. OpGen said it is co-marketing COVID-19 antibody test kit offered by Menarini Silicon Biosystems.
- Usio, Inc (NASDAQ: USIO) rose 22.5% to $3.48 in pre-market trading. Usio is expected to report Q2 results on August 14.
- Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) rose 22.2% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Majesco shareholders will receive $16 per share in cash.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 16.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Friday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares rose 16% to $1.89 in pre-market trading.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) rose 15.8% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after jumping over 11% on Friday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 13% to $3.24 in pre-market trading.
- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) rose 12.2% to $12.49 in pre-market trading.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 12.2% to $1.56 in pre-market trading following report of FCC approval of the company's ultra-wideband module.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 11.4% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 11% on Friday.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 9.7% to $10.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose 9.4% to $16.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) rose 8.5% to $9.77 in pre-market trading ahead of expected FDA decision on pedmark for cisplatin-induced hearing loss.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NYSE: WLTW) rose 7.2% to $213.82 in pre-market trading.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 7% to $0.5875 in pre-market trading. Nxt-ID shares tumbled 20% on Friday after the company said it received determination letter from the Nasdaq stating the company has not regained compliance with $1 minimum bid price requirement.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 6% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Lipocine, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.13 per share.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharmaceuticals, last week, said it regained compliance with NASDAQ minimum bid price requirement.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 6% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $17 price target.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 5.6% to $39.25 in pre-market trading. Twitter is in discussions with China’s ByteDance Ltd. for a potential merger with TikTok in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) rose 5.3% to $74.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) rose 3.3% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Losers
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 44.2% to $8.30 in pre-market trading. The federal government is halting a $765 million loan to Eastman Kodak for its generic drug-making foray until the company is cleared of insider trading allegations.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 14% to $5.51 in pre-market trading. Kazia Therapeutics shares surged over 50% on Friday after the FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation to paxalisib for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 11.4% to $0.9655 in pre-market trading. IFresh, on Friday, entered into a deal with shareholders Zhang Fei, Liu Meng, Jiuxiang Blue Sky to sell 100% interest in Jiuxiang Blue Sky for ~5.04m shares of its common stock.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 10.4% to $0.38 in pre-market trading.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNM) fell 9.5% to $0.3849 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $500 million mixed securities offering on Friday.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) fell 8.5% to $48.40 in pre-market trading. Natera, on Friday, filed additional suit against ArcherDX for patent infringement.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares fell 8.3% to $2.79 in pre-market trading. Ambow Education shares gained 13% on Friday after the company announced the launch of Huanyujun Education Hub, a next-generation online-to-offline education SaaS platform.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 7.6% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after declining 23% on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics, last week, reported introduction of AditxtScore for COVID-19 and announced completion of validation studies by Stanford Blood Center.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 7% to $0.84 in pre-market trading.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) fell 7% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support released upbeat earnings last week.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 6.8% to $7.31 in pre-market trading. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, last week, announced plans to buy Ribbon's Kandy Communications Business.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) fell 5.6% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
