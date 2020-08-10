101 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares climbed 82.7% to close at $4.13 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) jumped 56.7% to close at $25.77 after the company posted a lower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Thursday.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) gained 52.5% to close at $3.37 after the company tweeted 'We are offering COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test kits, with results in 10 minutes. This test has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (#EUA) by the FDA and has high sensitivity and specificity.'
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) rose 52.1% to close at $2.51 after Mill Road announced it would acquire the company at $2.75 per share.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares surged 50.6% to close at $6.40 after the FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation to paxalisib for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.
- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SG) shares climbed 45.4% to close at $10.15. Third Point Reinsurance and Sirius International Insurance Group announced Thursday they had agreed to combine the two insurers in a cash and stock transaction. Sirius International Insurance also reported Q2 results.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) gained 44.8% to close at $3.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares gained 38.4% to close at $7.60 after the company reported that it has been validating the approved coronavirus test for commercial use in its San Jose, California lab since the second quarter.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares gained 28.3% to close at $33.33 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares surged 27.7% to close at $5.48 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results. The company also announced a $75 million buyback and agreed to sell its ALG subsidiary to J.D. Power for $135 million.
- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) shares gained 27.4% to close at $59.58 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) surged 26.8% to close at $28.48 following Q2 results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 25.6% to close at $7.81. Big 5 Sporting Goods released Q2 results last week.
- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) climbed 23.3% to close at $8.63 after jumping 18% on Thursday.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 22.8% to close at $3.98. ZAGG released Q2 results last week.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) climbed 22.7% to close at $2.76. LightInTheBox named Yuanjun Ye as CFO last week.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 22% to close at $3.22. Datasea, last week, signed its first agreement in Beijing, China.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 21% to close at $5.41.
- Digital Media Solutions, LLC (NYSE: DMS) shares rose 20.7% to close at $8.45 following the release of Q2 results.
- New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) gained 20.4% to close at $4.55 after reporting Q2 results.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares rose 19.8% to close at $3.99 after the company disclosed Q2 results.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) surged 18.8% to close at $24.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 EPS guidance.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) gained 18.8% to close at $22.98 after reporting Q2 results.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares gained 18.7% to $37.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SailPoint Technologies from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $39.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) climbed 17.9% to close at $309.36 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) shares surged 17.8% to close at $7.68 after reporting a rise in Q2 earnings and sales.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) shares climbed 17.3% to close at $35.12 following the release of Q2 results.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) gained 17.3% to close at $18.88. Rafael Pharmaceuticals, last week, said it achieved target enrollment of 500 patients in pivotal Phase 3 Trial (AVENGER 500) of CPI-613 for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) rose 17% to close at $9.76 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares surged 16.8% to close at $9.19 after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Sunshine Energy. The agreement allows Sunshine the exclusive right to market and sell CleanSpark's products and services throughout the country of Costa Rica.
- Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) climbed 16.4% to close at $10.25 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) gained 16% to close at $4.73. Pacific Biosciences named Christian O. Henry as new Chief Executive Officer.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) rose 15.8% to close at $24.90. Rocket Companies shares jumped 20% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) rose 15.8% to close at $39.96 after surging 28% on Thursday.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) gained 15.4% to close at $4.66 following Q2 results.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 15.2% to close at $6.84.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) gained 15.1% to close at $36.25 after the company reported on Thursday better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares jumped 14.8% to close at $7.93 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) climbed 14.7% to close at $1.56 after the company reported a partnership with EVERSANA to support the launch and commercialization of Qtrypta.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 14.7% to close at $4.75 after the company reported Q2 results and said it expects essentially all international theaters to resume operations in next two to three weeks.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares rose 14.6% to close at $6.75 following upbeat Q2 results.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares gained 14.5% to close at $2.29 following Q2 results.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) surged 13.8% to close at $20.41 following a lower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) surged 13.7% to close at $4.2950 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) rose 13.1% to close at $72.93 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and agreed to sell its North American operations and maintenance business.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) climbed 13% to close at $3.04 after the company announced the launch of Huanyujun Education Hub, a next-generation online-to-offline education SaaS platform.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares gained 12.8% to close at $19.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) climbed 12.4% to close at $6.72. Innovative Solutions and Support reported upbeat Q3 earnings on Thursday.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 11.6% to close at $79.84 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) gained 10.1% to close at $305.71 after the company announced the FDA has accepted the company's Aducanumab Biologics License Application for Alzheimer's Disease with priority review.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares gained 9.6% to close at $202.07 following strong Q2 results.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) climbed 8.8% to close at $11.18 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 8.6% to close at $3.17 after gaining 9% on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 10.
- BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) climbed 8% to close at $0.8638 after the company announced that significant progress has been made in previously announced COVID-19 host genetics studies.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) gained 7.9% to close at $15.99.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) gained 6.5% to close at $115.09 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) gained 5.8% to close at $2.54 after declining 17.5% on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics, last week, announced it will present at two upcoming conferences and is expected to report positive data for its treatment for Parkinson's Disorder MSA.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) rose 5.5% to close at $15.50 after reporting Q2 results.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) gained 5% to close at $15.80 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
Losers
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares dipped 28.2% to close at $121.38 on Friday. Alteryx reported upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak sales forecast for Q3 and FY20.
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) dropped 26.5% to close at $1.190 after jumping 50% on Thursday.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares fell 25.7% to close at $6.35 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares fell 23.5% to close at $1.82.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) dropped 23% to close at $5.85. ADiTx Therapeutics shares climbed 93% on Thursday after the company reported introduction of AditxtScore for COVID-19 and announced completion of validation studies by Stanford Blood Center.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) shares fell 22.8% to close at $4.16. JanOne entered into an agreement with CATO SMS to assist in the development of JAN101 to Treat COVID-19 vascular complications.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVO) fell 20.5% to close at $19.32 after the company reported Q3 results and raised its FY20 guidance.
- IBEX Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) dropped 19% to close at $15.40 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) fell 18.5% to close at $106.99 on Friday after climbing 16% on Thursday.
- Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) declined 18.2% to close at $2.51 after the company reported Q2 results and also announced a common stock offering.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) fell 17.9% to close at $21.92 after the company reported Q2 results.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) shares fell 17.6% to close at $4.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 17.3% to close at $6.53 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) dropped 17.2% to close at $109.37 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares declined 16.8% to close at $4.10 after climbing 23% on Thursday.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) fell 16.4% to close at $75.28 after the company reported Q2 results and announced it will acquire Undefined Labs.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) dropped 15.9% to close at $31.53 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 15.9% to close at $2.85.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) shares declined 15.8% to close at $20.84.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) fell 15.5% to close at $79.00. BigCommerce priced its IPO at $24 per share last Wednesday.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 14.4% to close at $1.79. On Thursday, Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares fell 14.3% to close at $1.14 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 14% to close at $4.38 after surging 21% on Thursday.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares declined 13.9% to close at $192.00. B of A Securities downgraded Carvana from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $150 to $230.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) fell 13.8% to close at $17.96 following downbeat Q2 results.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) dropped 13.7% to close at $73.46 amid US-China tensions.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) dropped 13% to close at $3.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Arbutus Biopharma also said Phase 1A/1B clinical trial for AB-729 remains on track with results from additional cohorts expected in the second half of 2020.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) dipped 12.9% to close at $8.45 after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares fell 12.4% to close at $5.57 after reporting Q2 results.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares fell 12.1% to close at $14.52 after dropping 39% on Thursday.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 11.8% to close at $0.2238 after the company reported Q2 results. CBL & Associates Properties shares climbed 31% on Thursday after the company reported that it has made $30.4 million in interest payments.
- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) fell 11.8% to $81.02 after the company Q2 earnings results and issued guidance for Q3 and FY20.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 11.8% to close at $7.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 11.1% to close at $20.69 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) fell 10.9% to close at $355.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $356 to $340.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) fell 10.7% to close at $0.3989 following downbeat Q2 results.
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) fell 9.8% to close at $3.16 after the company reported a decline in Q2 EPS and sales.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 8.8% to close at $10.00 after reporting wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares declined 8.5% to close at $83.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 6% to close at $1.25 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.19 per share.
- CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) fell 5.7% to close at $29.99 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Following earnings, BTIG downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) fell 5.2% to close at $32.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings, with bookings declining 35% year over year.
