Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After increasing 8% in May to 5.397 million, job openings are projected to decline to 5.288 million in June.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for July will be released at 12:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets