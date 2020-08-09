Twitter Reportedly In Preliminary Talks For Possible Acquisition of TikTok

What Happened: Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has expressed interest in a possible acquisition of TikTok and held preliminary level talks with ByteDance about acquiring the Chinese app’s U.S. stake, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Why It’s Important: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is still the frontrunner to own the U.S. stake in the Chinese app.

Twitter smaller market capitalization of $30 billion makes a deal less likely, the Journal said.

Microsoft in that regard is well-placed in the market and has more than sufficient funds to go forward with the acquisition.

Microsoft is negotiating with ByteDance for a possible takeover of TikTok’s operations in U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

What Next: Twitter would face tremendous challenges if it wants to go forward with the deal. The company recently reported a loss of $1.23 billion in the second quarter. As per the report by WSJ, Twitter could face less antitrust scrutiny due to its smaller market cap.