Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Holds Preliminary Talks With ByteDance About Possible Acquisition of TikTok

Aniket Chatterjee  
August 09, 2020 1:09pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter Holds Preliminary Talks With ByteDance About Possible Acquisition of TikTok

What Happened: Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has expressed interest in TikTok about a possible acquisition. The company has had preliminary level talks with ByteDance about acquiring the Chinese app’s U.S. stake.

Why It’s Important: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is still the frontrunner to own the U.S. stake of the Chinese app but Twitter’s interest in the video-sharing app has just added a bit of spice to the issue.

Twitter has a current market capitalization of $30 billion, which experts say, is not enough. Twitter needs to raise additional funds in order to go forward with the deal.

Microsoft in that regard is well placed in the market and has more than sufficient funds to go forward with the acquisition.

Microsoft is negotiating with ByteDance for a possible takeover of TikTok’s operations in U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

What Next: Twitter would face tremendous challenges if it wants to go forward with the deal. The company has recently reported a loss of $1.23 billion in the second quarter. But as per the report by WSJ, Twitter reasoned that it would face less antitrust scrutiny due to its smaller market cap than any other interested parties.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

How The COVID-19 Crisis Could Spark Permanent Work-From-Home Movement
Facebook, Twitter Take Down Trump Video Claiming Children 'Almost Immune' To Coronavirus
FANG Stocks Continue To Rise
Square Reports Massive Q2 Earnings Beat, As Bitcoin Revenue Rises 600%
Here's How Microsoft Would Benefit From The TikTok Deal
Twitter Faces Up To $250M FTC Fine Over Allegedly Using Private Data For Targeted Advertising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ByteDance Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) TikTokNews Small Cap Analysis Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com