Twitter Holds Preliminary Talks With ByteDance About Possible Acquisition of TikTok

What Happened: Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has expressed interest in TikTok about a possible acquisition. The company has had preliminary level talks with ByteDance about acquiring the Chinese app’s U.S. stake.

Why It’s Important: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is still the frontrunner to own the U.S. stake of the Chinese app but Twitter’s interest in the video-sharing app has just added a bit of spice to the issue.

Twitter has a current market capitalization of $30 billion, which experts say, is not enough. Twitter needs to raise additional funds in order to go forward with the deal.

Microsoft in that regard is well placed in the market and has more than sufficient funds to go forward with the acquisition.

Microsoft is negotiating with ByteDance for a possible takeover of TikTok’s operations in U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

What Next: Twitter would face tremendous challenges if it wants to go forward with the deal. The company has recently reported a loss of $1.23 billion in the second quarter. But as per the report by WSJ, Twitter reasoned that it would face less antitrust scrutiny due to its smaller market cap than any other interested parties.