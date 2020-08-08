Options AI Shares The Not-So-Secret Sauce To Spread Trades

This presentation from Options AI Financial LLC is from Benzinga’s Virtual Options Boot Camp that took place on July 31, 2020.

Options AI’s platform doesn’t look like your average trading platform.

Typically, with most traditional brokerage trading platforms, users need to go in with a predetermined idea of what they are going to trade. This can range from single-leg options to spreads.

“And what we’ve done is really turn that whole process on its head,” said John Foley, co-founder & CEO of Options AI.

Options AI is the first brokerage built for spread trading. It is built around a chart that acts as a visualization of the options market. Through their platform, users can find the trade profile that reflects their view, whether it’s bullish, bearish or neutral, the kind of cash outlay they want to make and their preferred risk/reward profile.

The Secret Sauce

Options AI is putting simplicity first. Their easy-to-use platform is perfect for anyone familiar with options trading who wants to make defined risk spreads.

The Options AI team says that there is no secret sauce to smarter option trading. It’s about finding the optimal trade for your view.

What Options AI does is extract its users’ inputs in a unique way and use them to generate intelligent strategies in the fastest way possible. Whether bullish, bearish or neutral a user can trade with or against crowd consensus or input their own price target, letting Options AI technology do the heavy lifting. Once users have selected the type of strategy that’s right for them, they can edit it as much as they want. Users can tweak the strikes, as well as increase and lower the bands from the strike price to adjust it to their individual preferences.

“The whole notion of Options AI is to take your inputs, those inputs are more informed because you get to see the options market, turn them into multiple strategies, unlike any other platform, select the strategy, edit and trade,” said Foley.

There are risks when it comes to spreads but Foley believes that spreads can often provide a lower-cost and more efficient way of trading - that’s why they’re favored by institutional traders.

“The whole point of options AI is to have our customers focus on the outcome, focus on selecting the right trade for their risk/reward profile rather than having to go through the legwork of constructing trades.”

Image courtesy of Options AI