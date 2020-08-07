80 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares jumped 81.2% to $4.0950 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares climbed 59.8% to $6.79 after the FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation to paxalisib for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares rose 49.5% to $8.21 after the company reported that it has been validating the approved coronavirus test for commercial use in its San Jose, California lab since the second quarter.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) climbed 46.8% to $24.16 after the company posted a lower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) gained 42% to $2.3416 after Mill Road announced it would acquire the company at $2.75 per share.
- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SG) shares surged 41.7% to $9.90. Third Point Reinsurance and Sirius International Insurance Group announced Thursday they had agreed to combine the two insurers in a cash and stock transaction. Sirius International Insurance also reported Q2 results.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) jumped 30.3% to $3.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 26.7% to $2.80 after the company tweeted 'We are offering COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test kits, with results in 10 minutes. This test has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (#EUA) by the FDA and has high sensitivity and specificity.'
- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) gained 25.7% to $8.80 after jumping 18% on Thursday.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares jumped 25% to $5.36 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results. The company also announced a $75 million buyback and agreed to sell its ALG subsidiary to J.D. Power for $135 million.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) rose 22.6% to $42.53 after surging 28% on Thursday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 21% to $7.19.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares rose 19.6% to $31.08 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares gained 18.7% to $37.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SailPoint Technologies from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $39.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) climbed 18.6% to $311.15 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) gained 18.5% to $24.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 EPS guidance.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 18.5% to $7.36. Big 5 Sporting Goods released Q2 results last week.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) shares surged 18.4% to $ 7.72 after reporting a rise in Q2 earnings and sales.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 18.3% to $84.70 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) rose 17.7% to $75.89 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and agreed to sell its North American operations and maintenance business.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLR) gained 17.5% to $6.65 following a 17% gain in the previous session.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) surged 17.1% to $4.4250 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) rose 16.6% to $2.7971 after declining 17.5% on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics, earlier this week, announced it will present at two upcoming conferences and is expected to report positive data for its treatment for Parkinson's Disorder MSA.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) shares gained 15.9% to $34.69 following the release of Q2 results.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares rose 15.7% to $213.32 following strong Q2 results.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares gained 15.5% to $9.09 after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Sunshine Energy. The agreement allows Sunshine the exclusive right to market and sell CleanSpark's products and services throughout the country of Costa Rica.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) surged 15.4% to $17.10
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) rose 15.3% to $ 16.95 after reporting Q2 results.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares jumped 15.2% to $ 20.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) gained 15.1% to $4.6950. Pacific Biosciences named Christian O. Henry as new Chief Executive Officer.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) rose 14% to $24.50. Rocket Companies shares jumped 20% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) surged 13.8% to $20.41 following a lower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) rose 12.8% to $21.82 after reporting Q2 results.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) gained 11% to $11.41 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) rose 10.4% to $2.9699 after the company announced the launch of Huanyujun Education Hub, a next-generation online-to-offline education SaaS platform.
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) gained 9.1% to $302.85 after the company announced the FDA has accepted the company's Aducanumab Biologics License Application for Alzheimer's Disease with priority review.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 8.8% to $16.38 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 8% to $0.8639 after the company announced that significant progress has been made in previously announced COVID-19 host genetics studies.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) rose 7.8% to $116.52 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) rose 7.4% to $3.14 after gaining 9% on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 10.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 6.3% to $1.4450 after the company reported a partnership with EVERSANA to support the launch and commercialization of Qtrypta.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 5.5% to $506.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 5% to $9.53 after reporting a narrower Q2 loss.
Losers
- OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) shares dipped 52.5% to $4.94.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares tumbled 27.9% to $121.85. Alteryx reported upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak sales forecast for Q3 and FY20.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares dipped 26% to $6.33 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares declined 25.6% to $1.77.
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) fell 24.2% to $1.2276 after jumping 50% on Thursday.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) shares dropped 22.5% to $4.19. JanOne entered into an agreement with CATO SMS to assist in the development of JAN101 to Treat COVID-19 vascular complications.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 19.6% to $6.11. ADiTx Therapeutics shares climbed 93% on Thursday after the company reported introduction of AditxtScore for COVID-19 and announced completion of validation studies by Stanford Blood Center.
- Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 18.3% to $2.50 after the company reported Q2 results and also announced a common stock offering.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) dropped 17.8% to $7.97 after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 16.6% to $31.25 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 16% to $6.64 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) shares declined 15.8% to $4.31 after the company reported worse-than-
- expected Q4 results.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares fell 14.9% to $14.05 after dropping 39% on Thursday.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVO) dropped 14.4% to $20.79 after the company reported Q3 results and raised its FY20 guidance.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) fell 13.9% to $343.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $356 to $340.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) dropped 13.7% to $2.39 after reporting Q2 results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 13.3% to $3.7887 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Arbutus Biopharma also said Phase 1A/1B clinical trial for AB-729 remains on track with results from additional cohorts expected in the second half of 2020.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 13.6% to $4.2598 after climbing 23% on Thursday.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares dropped 13.2% to $5.52 after reporting Q2 results.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) fell 13% to $23.26 after the company reported Q2 results.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 12.9% to $0.2209 after the company reported Q2 results. CBL & Associates Properties shares climbed 31% on Thursday after the company reported that it has made $30.4 million in interest payments.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares fell 12.8% to $1.16 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 12.7% to $1.825. On Thursday, Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) fell 12.4% to $78.79 after the company reported Q2 results and announced it will acquire Undefined Labs.
- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) fell 11.8% to $81.02 after the company Q2 earnings results and issued guidance for Q3 and FY20.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 11.7% to $7.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) fell 11.5% to $0.3951 following downbeat Q2 results.
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) dropped 10.8% to $3.1250 after the company reported a decline in Q2 EPS and sales.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9.8% to $4.59 after surging 21% on Thursday.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 9.4% to $21.08 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares declined 9.4% to $83.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) declined 7.9% to $29.28 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Following earnings, BTIG downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 7.6% to $1.23 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.19 per share.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 6.8% to $10.22 after reporting wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 5.8% to $5.13 after the company reported downbeatQ2 earnings.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 5.6% to $2.2950.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) fell 4.6% to $33.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings, with bookings declining 35% year over year.
