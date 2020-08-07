Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Etsy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 07, 2020 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Why Etsy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading higher on Friday, potentially on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 39 cents by 92.31%. This is a 400% increase over earnings of 15 cents per share from the same period last year.

Etsy reported quarterly sales of $428.74 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $329.95 million by 29.94%. This is a 136.75% increase over sales of $181.09 million in the same period last year.

Etsy is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. The business model is based on sellers listing products on Etsy's platform.

Etsy shares were trading up 3.23% to $134.88 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $138.95 and a 52-week low of $29.95.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETSY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
A Look Into Etsy's Price Over Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com