Why Alteryx's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2020 11:29am   Comments
Why Alteryx's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading lower after the company issued sales guidance below analyst estimates.

The company expects third-quarter sales to be in the range of $111-$115 million versus the $119.33 million consensus estimate and full-year sales to be in the range of $460-$465 million versus the $505.17 million consensus estimate.

Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts.

Alteryx shares were trading down 27.14% at $123.14 on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $185.75 and a 52-week low of $75.17.

