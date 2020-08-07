Market Overview

Why CleanSpark's Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2020 11:28am   Comments
Why CleanSpark's Shares Are Trading Higher Today

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading higher after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Sunshine Energy.

The agreement gives Sunshine the exclusive right to market and sell CleanSpark's products and services throughout the country of Costa Rica, said in the company's press release.

CleanSpark Inc is engaged in acquiring, licensing and marketing patents and technology to create sustainable energy for its energy customers.

CleanSpark shares were trading up 14.80% at $9.03 on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $13.00 and a 52-week low of $0.97.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

