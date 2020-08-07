Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 132 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high Sirius Intl Insurance (NASDAQ: SG)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 42.19% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $274.41. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week high of $274.92 on Friday, moving up 1.43%. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $460.19 with a daily change of up 1.22%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $207.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $117.66. Shares traded up 7.17%.

shares were up 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $150.93. Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $610.98.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $154.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $87.29.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.77 on Friday morning, moving up 0.23%. Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares were up 1.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $413.13.

shares hit $158.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $178.32 Friday. The stock was up 2.72% for the day.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1,191.55. Shares traded down 0.16%. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares hit $83.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.24%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $139.39. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares set a new 52-week high of $190.11 on Friday, moving down 0.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $322.01 on Friday morning, moving up 2.34%. PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.68.

shares were up 0.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.26 for a change of up 0.47%. Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $105.49.

shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.72 for a change of up 0.67%. McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares set a new yearly high of $199.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

stock made a new 52-week high of $145.68 Friday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $143.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.

shares were up 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.99. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares set a new yearly high of $501.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.72% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $85.00. The stock was up 17.47% for the day. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.94 on Friday morning, moving up 17.23%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $233.75 Friday. The stock was up 4.76% for the day. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares broke to $49.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.32%.

shares were up 8.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.27 for a change of up 8.89%. Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $330.93 with a daily change of up 0.15%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $170.78 on Friday, moving up 1.2%. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $268.43 Friday. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.

shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $176.20. Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.72 on Friday, moving up 2.58%.

shares were up 0.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.52 for a change of up 0.27%. GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.65.

shares broke to $237.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%. First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares hit $78.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.29%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $73.78. Shares traded up 0.47%. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $239.49. Shares traded up 0.75%.

shares were up 1.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.10. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $213.44 with a daily change of up 0.89%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $49.01. The stock was up 8.54% for the day. RH (NYSE: RH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $314.61 on Friday morning, moving up 3.25%.

shares hit $53.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.49%. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $136.98.

shares set a new yearly high of $217.58 this morning. The stock was up 12.41% on the session. Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) shares hit a yearly high of $83.46. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

shares hit $26.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.52%. Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $315.63 with a daily change of up 17.35%.

shares hit a yearly high of $169.96. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session. Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) shares set a new yearly high of $92.51 this morning. The stock was up 3.68% on the session.

shares hit $19.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.37%. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.55. The stock traded up 5.99% on the session.

shares hit $40.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.47 on Friday, moving up 0.95%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.56. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.99 on Friday morning, moving up 5.43%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $110.30 on Friday, moving up 1.12%. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares set a new yearly high of $63.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $141.54. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session. Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.00 on Friday morning, moving up 7.76%.

shares hit a yearly high of $122.71. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.69 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.15%.

shares set a new yearly high of $11.75 this morning. The stock was up 8.71% on the session. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $53.88. Shares traded up 3.48%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $38.71. The stock was up 20.88% for the day. Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $99.75 with a daily change of up 1.73%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $44.34 on Friday, moving up 3.5%. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares were up 5.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $71.71.

shares hit a yearly high of $95.15. The stock traded up 6.32% on the session. Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares were up 2.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.32.

shares set a new yearly high of $40.94 this morning. The stock later traded down 2.2% on the session. Stepan (NYSE: SCL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $113.91 with a daily change of up 1.01%.

shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.64. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares were up 11.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.42.

shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.47. PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.02 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.66%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.57. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.76. The stock traded up 7.47% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $47.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.26%. Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ: AXNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.15 on Friday, moving down 1.55%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $52.04. The stock was up 1.44% for the day. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares were up 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.87.

shares hit a yearly high of $26.50. The stock traded up 7.71% on the session. Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) shares were up 0.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.50 for a change of up 0.68%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.8%. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.10 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.38%.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.00. The stock traded up 42.19% on the session. Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares broke to $89.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.69%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $41.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%. Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.37 on Friday, moving up 9.43%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $20.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.11%. SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares broke to $64.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.75%.

shares broke to $42.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%. Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.09.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $72.90. Shares traded up 0.04%. Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.97 on Friday morning, moving up 1.75%.

shares were up 3.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.88. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares broke to $10.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.97 Friday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.78. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week high of $7.71 on Friday, moving up 14.57%. TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares were up 31.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.35 for a change of up 31.43%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.93%. GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.05 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.23%.

shares were up 0.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.95 for a change of up 0.27%. HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) shares were up 12.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.75 for a change of up 12.93%.

shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.66. Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.12 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.94%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $5.49. Shares traded up 9.07%. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.57. Shares traded up 7.91%.

shares hit $14.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.28%. LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) shares hit $2.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.09%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.97. The stock traded up 4.88% on the session. Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.23 on Friday morning, moving up 0.96%.

shares were up 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.25. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares hit a yearly high of $17.68. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.26%. Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.99. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.40 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.46%. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.14%.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.95. The stock traded up 8.89% on the session. Educational Development (NASDAQ: EDUC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.00. The stock traded up 7.09% on the session.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.92 with a daily change of up 16.34%. Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares were up 20.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.60.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.99 this morning. The stock was up 13.31% on the session. Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.95.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.