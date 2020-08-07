Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Huttig Building Products's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2020 9:31am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) increased by 96.72% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Huttig Building Products has.

Huttig Building Products's Debt

Based on Huttig Building Products’s balance sheet as of August 4, 2020, long-term debt is at $125.60 million and current debt is at $1.70 million, amounting to $127.30 million in total debt. Adjusted for $1.80 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $125.50 million.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Huttig Building Products’s $288.20 million in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.44. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. For example, a debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HBP)

54 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2.5%; Harmonic Shares Climb On Upbeat Results
70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; DBV Technologies Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Emerson Electric Earnings Beat Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com