MetaStock Discusses Its Toolbox Tool For Analyzing The Market

This presentation from MetaStock is from Benzinga's Virtual Options Boot Camp that took place on July 31, 2020.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Metastock is a market analysis tool that scans markets and generates buy and sell signals for stocks, options and more. The software has been rated #1 in its price category for 25 years in a row.

The company, which was founded in 1982 by Steve Achelis, has built software that helps users find the right trade. MetaStock works to give quality institutional news and data to retail traders.

News & Data

One of the company’s offerings is its news software called, XENITH. What XENITH does is gives users an idea of what the market is doing by gathering essential news, data, analytics, commentary and insights. Over a billion dollars went into making this software.

“It can do anything from give you news, to give you information, it keeps track of twitter, and it tells you what a social media score is going to look like,” said Jeffrey Gibby, Director of Sales at MetaStock.

Market Analysis

The main bread and butter of the company is its MetaStock software. Metastock is a technical analysis tool designed for traders of all levels.

The software has between 35-40 different methodologies that can be applied to any chart that will tell users whether or not buy and sell signals exist. It also provides commentary that will communicate this information to users. Another great feature of this software is that MetaStock scans over 200 different markets.

“It’s a toolbox. We’ve been developing this thing for the last 30-something years and we just keep making it better and better,” said Gibby. “And that’s part of the reason we’ve been rated number one.”

