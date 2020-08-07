110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares climbed 93.4% to close at $7.60 on Thursday after the company reported introduction of AditxtScore for COVID-19 and announced completion of validation studies by Stanford Blood Center.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares surged 72.5% to close at $8.35 on Thursday after the company reported a deal to buy Ribbon's Kandy Communications business.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) gained 43.6% to close at $56.47 after reporting Q2 results.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) gained 37.7% to close at $9.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Following earnings, Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares gained 36.2% to close at $31.66 after the company announced it signed an agreement with Biogen to co-develop and co-commercialize Denali's small molecule inhibitors of LRRK2 for Parkinson's Disease.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) gained 35.4% to close at $5.39. JanOne entered into an agreement with CATO SMS.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) climbed 33.1% to close at $20.83 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) gained 30.9% to close at $0.2536. CBL & Associates Properties reported that it has made $30.4 million in interest payments.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares gained 30.6% to close at $21.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) climbed 28.1% to close at $222.99 after reporting Q2 results.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) climbed 28% to close at $6.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 27.5% to close at $1.14 after the company announced an agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies to develop new, highly sensitive PCR-based Covid-19 assay.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) rose 27.5% to close at $34.69.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) rose 25.7% to close at $12.54 after the company reported Q2 operating and financial results.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) gained 25.6% to close at $17.10 after reporting an increase in its Q2 earnings.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) gained 24.3% to close at $3.94 following the release of Q2 results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) surged 22.9% to close at $4.93
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 21.2% to close at $5.09 after climbing 27% on Wednesday.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) climbed 20.7% to close at $25.02after reporting Q2 results.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 19.6% to close at $4.64.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) climbed 18.9% to close at $4.96 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 18.6% to close at $1.98 after jumping around 34% on Wednesday.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) climbed 17.8% to close at $3.77 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) gained 17.7% to close at $7.00.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) surged 17.5% to close at $46.25 after reporting an increase in Q2 earnings.
- Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) gained 17.1% to close at $2.95.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) rose 16.9% to close at $5.66.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) gained 16.8% to close at $11.07 after the company reported results for the second quarter.
- Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) surged 16.6% to close at $9.21 following the release of Q2 results.
- Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) rose 16.4% to close at $11.06. Crexendo is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 10.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) surged 16.1% to close at $6.42 after reporting Q2 results.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) climbed 15.6% to close at $14.44 following Q2 results.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 15.6% to close at $131.27.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) rose 15.2% to close at $24.52. Beam Therapeutics shares climbed 10% on Wednesday after William Blair initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $33 price target.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 15.1% to close at $1.45 after surging 17% on Wednesday. EMagine, last month, announced it has won a $33.6 million department of defense contract.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 15% to close at $10.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) gained 15% to close at $55.96 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) rose 14.9% to close at $74.47.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) shares climbed 14.8% to close at $8.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results on Wednesday. Rosenblatt upgraded Infinera from Neutral to Buy and announced a $10.5 price target.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) surged 14.7% to close at $6.02. Enable Midstream Partners released Q2 earnings on Wednesday.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 14.3% to close at $43.86 following Q2 results.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) gained 14.1% to close at $25.38 following Q2 results.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) gained 13.9% to close at $18.07 after swinging to a profit in the second quarter.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) shares rose 13.7% to close at $4.58 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) climbed 13.4% to close at $36.84 in anticipation of the company's Q2 earnings report scheduled for today after the close.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 11.9% to close at $9.75 after the company’s US subsidiary, Kandi America, reported plans for distribution given formal launch of electric vehicles on the US market.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) gained 11.9% to close at $4.23 after reporting Q2 results.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) gained 11% to close at $20.25 after the company reported a rise in Q1 EPS. The company also issued strong Q2 sales estimates.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares gained 10.3% to close at $0.5326 after a report that the company would acquire a 73.7% stake in Changzhou Biowin Pharmaceutical.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) gained 10.2% to close at $30.25 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) climbed 9.7% to close at $260.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 9.5% to close at $0.5694 after surging over 11% on Wednesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 9.2% to close at $3.43 as traders circulate United Air press release highlighting the company is now cleaning pilot flight decks with ultraviolet lighting technology on most aircraft at its hub airports.
- Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE: TGB) gained 8.4% to close at $0.8294 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) rose 8.3% to close at $20.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) gained 7.7% to close at $0.98 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) gained 6.1% to close at $79.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) gained 5.6% to close at $6.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) gained 5.2% to close at $24.56 after the company announced the intent to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $500 million of its shares.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares rose 5% to close at $7.07 following strong quarterly results.
Losers
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares fell 38.4% to close at $16.51 on Thursday after surging 379% on Wednesday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares dropped 33.2% to close at $13.09 on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) declined 32.6% to close at $3.15. LightPath said it expects preliminary Q4 sales between $8.7 million and $9.1 million.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) dropped 30.5% to close at $9.79 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 28.7% to close at $10.61. On Wednesday, Net Element announced a definitive agreement to merge with Mullen Technologies in a stock-for-stock reverse merger.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares declined 28.1% to close at $20.55. Cohen & Company is expected to release Q2 earnings today.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 25.3% to close at $1.89 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) dropped 24.4% to close at $0.4280 after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) dropped 22.8% to close at $5.93 after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY20 forecast.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) tumbled 22% to close at $33.00 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 21.5% to close at $8.93 after the company reported a 4 million share common stock offering.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) dipped 21.5% to close at $1.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 21.4% to close at $3.93 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares tumbled 19.8% to close at $2.8550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results..
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) dropped 19.8% to close at $1.91 after the company reported a Q2 operating loss of $5.6 million.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) fell 18.3% to close at $14.29 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dipped 18.3% to close at $4.0350 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) fell 18.2% to close at $33.12. Luminex released Q2 results on Wednesday.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) dropped 17.7% to close at $89.64 after reporting Q2 results.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 17.5% to close at $2.40. Alterity Therapeutics, earlier this week, announced it will present at two upcoming conferences and is expected to report positive data for its treatment for Parkinson's Disorder MSA.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) declined 16.7% to close at $12.28 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 16.4% to close at $2.40 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales results.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 16.2% to close at $0.9300.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 16.1% to close at $37.30 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 sales and issued downbeat Q1 EPS and sales guidance.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 15.9% to close at $5.87 after the company swung to a loss during the second quarter.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) declined 15.7% to close at $14.00.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) shares fell 15.5% to close at $8.85 following Q2 results.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) dipped 15% to close at $3.45. On Wednesday, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives announced it won a $77 million in a solar contract in Texas.
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) dropped 14.5% to close at $3.82 after announcing Q2 results.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares fell 14.4% to close at $15.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) declined 14.1% to close at $7.40 following Q2 results.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) tumbled 14% to close at $2.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) fell 14% to close at $16.40. GenMark Diagnostics, earlier this week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) fell 13.9% to close at $20.55. Phibro Animal Health is expected to release Q4 earnings on August 26.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) dipped 13.8% to close at $1.59 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) dropped 13.8% to close at $18.95 despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) fell 13.4% to close at $1.10 after the company priced a roughly 5.7 million share common stock offering at $1.05 per share..
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 12.9% to close at $3.24. Zagg posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share on Wednesday.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) fell 12.6% to close at $42.41 after the company reported a $300 million common stock offering.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) dropped 12.5% to close at $3.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) fell 12.1% to close at $1.53 after the company reported a Q2 loss.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 11.2% to close at $0.6850 after surging around 32% on Wednesday.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 10.8% to close at $1.66 following Q2 results.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) fell 10% to close at $164.44 despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) tumbled 7.8% to close at $53.11 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) dropped 7.7% to close at $43.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 7.7% to close at $1.57 after reporting Q2 results.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 7% to close at $153.87 despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 results. The company added 3.2 million incremental active accounts in Q2.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) shares fell 6% to close at $12.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 5.5% to close at $2.08 after reporting Q2 results.
