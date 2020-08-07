Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- U.S. jobs report for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After rising 4.8 million in June, nonfarm payrolls are projected to increase 1.675 million in July. The unemployment rate is projected to decline to 10.5% from June's reading of 11.1%.
- Data on wholesale inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories to decline 2% in June.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
