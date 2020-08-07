Microsoft Criticizes Apple Over App Store Policies After Gaming App CloudX Denied Entry

Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT) is criticizing Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store policies, which have resulted in cloud gaming platforms of multiple companies being denied entry, the Verge reported Thursday.

What Happened

The Bill Gates-co-founded technology giant said Apple is denying consumers the benefit of accessing its game streaming service xCloud by unfairly enforcing its App Store policies — treating it differently than other media platforms.

Microsoft said its testing period for xCloud preview app for iOS has expired.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a path to bring our vision of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gamers on iOS via the Apple App Store,” the Redmond-based company noted.

“Apple stands alone as the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass.”

The iPhone maker is also denying permission for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google’s Stadia platform to list on its app store, the Verge noted.

Apple, in a statement to Business Insider, said it denies cloud platform game apps listing on the app store because the games available on streaming platforms cannot be reviewed individually through its Game pass service.

Why It Matters

The Tim Cook-led company allows Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) to run streaming services on its app store, but refuses to extend the same measures to gaming, citing its interactive nature, Insider noted.

Apple also denied Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) new gaming application listing on its app store multiple times, claiming that the app acts as a storefront.

The iPhone maker is facing accusations of being anticompetitive and is under investigation by the European Union.

Last month, Cook defended Apple’s treatment of app developers at a House anti-trust hearing, alongside CEOs of Facebook, Alphabet, and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Price Action

Apple shares closed nearly 3.5% higher at $455.61 on Thursday and rose another almost 0.3% in the after-hours session. Microsofy shares closed 1.6% higher at $216.35 the same day.