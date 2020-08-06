Market Overview

20 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2020 8:26pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Yelp (NASDAQ: YELP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Stamps.Com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $75 million buyback and it agreed to sell its ALG subsidiary to J.D. Power for $135 million.
  • Zillow Group (NYSE: Z) (NYSE: ZG) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • The Trade Desk (NYSE: TTD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Losers

  • Dropbox (NYSE: DBX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Uber (NASDAQ: UBER) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. Q2 bookings declined 35% year over year.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares are trading lower after the company withdrew its FY20 guidance due to the coronavirus.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Guardant Health (NYSE: GH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

