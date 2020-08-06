20 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Yelp (NASDAQ: YELP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Stamps.Com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $75 million buyback and it agreed to sell its ALG subsidiary to J.D. Power for $135 million.
- Zillow Group (NYSE: Z) (NYSE: ZG) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- The Trade Desk (NYSE: TTD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
Losers
- Dropbox (NYSE: DBX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Uber (NASDAQ: UBER) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. Q2 bookings declined 35% year over year.
- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares are trading lower after the company withdrew its FY20 guidance due to the coronavirus.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Guardant Health (NYSE: GH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
