Breaking News: Trump Reimposes Aluminum Tariffs On Canada

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has reimposed a 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum imports.

Speaking at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio, Trump said he moved to reinstate the tariffs in response to the Canadian government's failure to prevent the aluminum industry from "flooding" the U.S. market.

"Canada was taking advantage of us as usual," Trump said.

This is a breaking story. Check back at FreightWaves.com for further updates.

