Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Breaking News: Trump Reimposes Aluminum Tariffs On Canada
FreightWaves  
August 06, 2020 5:21pm   Comments
Share:
Breaking News: Trump Reimposes Aluminum Tariffs On Canada

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has reimposed a 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum imports.

Speaking at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio, Trump said he moved to reinstate the tariffs in response to the Canadian government's failure to prevent the aluminum industry from "flooding" the U.S. market.
"Canada was taking advantage of us as usual," Trump said.

This is a breaking story. Check back at FreightWaves.com for further updates.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aluminum Canada Freight tariffs TradeNews Commodities Markets