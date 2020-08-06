Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 227 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

. American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ: AVCT)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 73.45 to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs on Thursday:

shares hit $4.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.37%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.