General Motors To Unveil New Fully Electric Cadillac Lyriq

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2020 1:54pm
The all-electric vehicle race is on, and one contender with limited experience is GM (NYSE: GM). 

With the Chevy Bolt EV on sale — and the Chevy Volt not long retired — GM is looking to add another fully electric vehicle to its stable. 

Cadillac will reveal its cutting-edge Lyriq electric SUV at 7 p.m. Eastern Thursday. GM President Mark Reuss will answer questions from viewers during a live 30-minute Q&A after the unveiling. 

Benzinga's Take: Other details such as price, availability and range are still unknown. GM no longer receives any federal tax credit for the sale of its electric vehicles, so a premium EV Cadillac is most likely going to be quite expensive. Hopefully GM can impress with high electric range — and maybe some updates to Supercruise, GM's driver assist/self-driving technology.

Photo courtesy of Cadillac.

auto automotive Cadillac electric vehicles

