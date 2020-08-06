95 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares climbed 135.6% to $11.40 after the company reported a deal to buy Ribbon's Kandy Communications business.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) gained 78.1% to $7.00 after the company reported introduction of AditxtScore for COVID-19 and announced completion of validation studies by Stanford Blood Center.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) climbed 45.5% to $0.2818. CBL & Associates Properties reported that it has made $30.4 million in interest payments.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) climbed 43% to $1.2750 after the company announced an agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies to develop new, highly sensitive PCR-based Covid-19 assay.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares climbed 38.6% to $32.21 after the company announced it signed an agreement with Biogen to co-develop and co-commercialize Denali's small molecule inhibitors of LRRK2 for Parkinson's Disease.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) rose 28.7% to $50.59 after reporting Q2 results.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) climbed 27.3% to $17.32 after reporting an increase in its Q2 earnings.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) surged 26.3% to $8.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Following earnings, Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) gained 25.4% to $12.51 after the company reported Q2 operating and financial results.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares rose 23.9% to $20.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares climbed 20.2% to $0.5805 after a report that the company would acquire a 73.7% stake in Changzhou Biowin Pharmaceutical.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 20.2% to $3.7741 as traders circulate United Air press release highlighting the company is now cleaning pilot flight decks with ultraviolet lighting technology on most aircraft at its hub airports.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) surged 18.3% to $4.47 after reporting Q2 results.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) gained 18.1% to $205.22 after reporting Q2 results.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 18.1% to $5.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) climbed 17.8% to $57.35 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) gained 17.7% to $11.15 after the company reported results for the second quarter.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) surged 17% to $10.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) gained 16.4% to $25.90 following Q2 results.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 16.2% to $1.94 after jumping around 34% on Wednesday.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) gained 16.2% to $18.22 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 16.2% to $10.12 after the company’s US subsidiary, Kandi America, reported plans for distribution given formal launch of electric vehicles on the US market.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) gained 16% to $21.16 after the company reported a rise in Q1 EPS. The company also issued strong Q2 sales estimates.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 15.6% to $23.96 after reporting Q2 results.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares climbed 15.1% to $7.76 following strong quarterly results.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) shares rose 15.1% to $8.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results on Wednesday. Rosenblatt upgraded Infinera from Neutral to Buy and announced a $10.5 price target.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) climbed 15% to $14.32 following Q2 results.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) gained 14.9% to $4.79 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) gained 14.7% to $18.19 after swinging to a profit in the second quarter.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 14.2% to $43.84 following Q2 results.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) climbed 14% to $37.07 in anticipation of the company's Q2 earnings report scheduled for today after the close.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) gained 13.4% to $31.12 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 13.3% to $4.7550 after climbing 27% on Wednesday.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 13.2% to $8.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) gained 12.9% to $5.47.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) rose 12.6% to $3.57 following the release of Q2 results.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) rose 12% to $23.83. Beam Therapeutics shares climbed 10% on Wednesday after William Blair initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $33 price target.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 10.5% to $21.51 after the company reported Q2 results and announced its intention to spin off its Eye Health Business into an independent publicly-traded company.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) gained 10.4% to $7.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 9% to $0.5665 after surging over 11% on Wednesday.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 8.7% to $1.37 after surging 17% on Wednesday. EMagine, last month, announced it has won a $33.6 million department of defense contract.
- Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) surged 8.6% to $0.9883 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) rose 7.3% to $79.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) rose 6.6% to $0.7026 after surging over 9% on Wednesday.
- HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) rose 6.2% to $252.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE: TGB) gained 6% to $0.8101 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) rose 5.4% to $19.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 4.6% to $6.67 after the company announced the results from its phase 2 trial of MN-166 in alcohol disorder demonstrated that ibudilast significantly reduced basal, daily alcohol craving in AUD patients.
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) gained 4.5% to $24.39 after the company announced the intent to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $500 million of its shares.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 40% to $11.74 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares dipped 35.6% to $17.27 after surging 379% on Wednesday.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) fell 28.7% to $3.33. LightPath said it expects preliminary Q4 sales between $8.7 million and $9.1 million.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) dropped 26.3% to $1.8654 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) fell 25.1% to $10.55 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) fell 23.1% to $11.34 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 22.4% to $3.835 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) fell 21.7% to $0.4436 after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) dropped 21.1% to $6.07 after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY20 forecast.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 20.2% to $9.08 after the company reported a 4 million share common stock offering.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) dropped 19.5% to $87.72 after reporting Q2 results.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares fell 19.2% to $2.8750 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results..
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares declined 19.2% to $12.01. On Wednesday, Net Element announced a definitive agreement to merge with Mullen Technologies in a stock-for-stock reverse merger.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) dropped 18.2% to $2.915 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) fell 17.4% to $2.17.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped 17.3% to $1.695 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) dropped 17.3% to $7.11 following Q2 results.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 17.2% to $3.3128 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) dropped 17% to $1.9776 after the company reported a Q2 operating loss of $5.6 million.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 16.5% to $37.13 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 sales and issued downbeat Q1 EPS and sales guidance.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) fell 16.2% to $35.44 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) fell 15.3% to $14.82 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) dipped 14.8% to $3.4610. On Wednesday, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives announced it won a $77 million in a solar contract in Texas.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) dropped 14.7% to $18.76 despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 14.3% to $2.46 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales results.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) tumbled 14.2% to $2.9399 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) fell 14% to $34.79. Luminex released Q2 results on Wednesday.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) fell 13.8% to $1.0950 after the company priced a roughly 5.7 million share common stock offering at $1.05 per share..
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) dropped 13.1% to $3.88 after announcing Q2 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 13.1% to $ 6.06 after the company swung to a loss during the second quarter.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) dropped 12.9% to $3.24. Zagg posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share on Wednesday.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) fell 12.6% to $159.74 despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 12.2% to $0.6780 after surging around 32% on Wednesday.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 12% to $272.70 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) dropped 11.7% to $1.94 after reporting Q2 results.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) fell 11.1% to $43.13 after the company reported a $300 million common stock offering.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) dipped 10.3% to $1.6550 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 10.2% to $1.67 following Q2 results.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 9% to $1.0114.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) dropped 7.8% to $43.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 7.8% to $1.5679 after reporting Q2 results.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) tumbled 7.5% to $53.30 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 7.4% to $153.17 despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 results. The company added 3.2 million incremental active accounts in Q2.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) shares fell 7.2% to $11.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) fell 7% to $1.6196 after the company reported a Q2 loss.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dropped 5.1% to $9.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas