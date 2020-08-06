Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Instagram's 'Uncanny Ability': Tech Analyst Talks Reels, TikTok And Snapchat
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Instagram's 'Uncanny Ability': Tech Analyst Talks Reels, TikTok And Snapchat

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and its Instagram property launched a new service to rival TikTok called Reels and one tech pro says it will see success even if TikTok isn't banned in the future.

Reels Is 'Front And Center': Instagram is pushing Reels to ensure it's "front and center" of its app, tech analyst Pete Pachal said on Fox Business. Instagram revamped its camera so Reels is "right there" whenever the camera is opened.

There are subtle differences between Reels and TikTok although both are designed to produce really short videos that made TikTok famous, he said.

Market Share Gains: If TikTok isn't banned in the U.S., it will still lose market share to Reel, Pachal said. This was the case previously when Instagram launched Stories, a "blatant" copy of Snap Inc's (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat app. In fact, the number of people that browse Instagram's Stories alone is likely double Snapchat's entire user base.

"Instagram has an uncanny ability to cut across cultures, age groups, demographics," he said.

Reels Security Concerns: Facebook can't promise Reels users that their safety is in better hands because the American social media company has "no credibility" in safeguarding privacy and data, Pachal said.

But what Facebook could argue is there is no "direct link" to anything China-related, unlike TikTok that is owned by a Chinese entity.

Related Links:

Here's How Microsoft Would Benefit From The TikTok Deal

 

Facebook Offering Substantial Financial Incentives To Bring TikTok Talent On Its 'Instagram Reels' Platform: WSJ

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Thursday's Market Minute: Trends Are Your Friend
Facebook, Twitter Take Down Trump Video Claiming Children 'Almost Immune' To Coronavirus
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On GM, Blackrock And More
FANG Stocks Continue To Rise
Here's How Microsoft Would Benefit From The TikTok Deal
Long-Term Investors Prefer Microsoft And Amazon Over Tesla And Facebook, Tech Survey Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Instagram Pete Pachal Reels SnapChat social mediaTop Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.