55 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares rose 82.6% to $8.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported a deal to buy Ribbon's Kandy Communications business.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) rose 44.5% to $0.28 in pre-market trading. CBL & Associates Properties reported that it has made $30.4 million in interest payments.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 27% to $24.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and announced its intention to spin off its Eye Health Business into an independent publicly-traded company.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares rose 26.3% to $20.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 25.3% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received TGA Special Access Scheme approval for ANAVEX2-73 for Alzheimer patients.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 22.8% to $2.05 in pre-market trading r after jumping around 34% on Wednesday.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) rose 22.6% to $16.68 in pre-market trading after reporting an increase in its Q2 earnings.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) rose 21.2% to $25.80 in pre-market trading. Beam Therapeutics shares climbed 10% on Wednesday after William Blair initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $33 price target.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 18% to $5.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) rose 17.2% to $46.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) rose 14.9% to $0.7589 in pre-market trading after surging over 9% on Wednesday.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 12% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Wednesday. EMagine, last month, announced it has won a $33.6 million department of defense contract.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 11.4% to $0.5791 in pre-market trading after surging over 11% on Wednesday.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) rose 11.1% to $21.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 11% to $8.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 10.1% to $6.78 in pre-market trading.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) rose 9.9% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 9.6% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported the presentation of positive results from Phase 2 trial of MN 166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder at the American Psychological Association 2020 Annual Convention.
- Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) rose 8.3% to $80.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) rose 7.7% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) rose 7.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) rose 7.1% to $10.30 in pre-market trading.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) rose 7% to $5.48 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 6.2% to $1.21 in pre-market trading. Express said Wednesday, that it projects Q2 total comparable sales to decline 24%.
- HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) rose 6.2% to $252.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 5.3% to $4.42 in pre-market trading after climbing 27% on Wednesday.
Losers
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 28.5% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) fell 24.1% to $0.4299 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 19.1% to $15.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results on Wednesday..
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) fell 17.9% to $89.45 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 16% to $9.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 4 million share common stock offering.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) fell 13.4% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company priced a roughly 5.7 million share common stock offering at $1.05 per share..
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares fell 13% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results..
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 11.8% to $1.64 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) fell 11.5% to $15.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 11.2% to $275.06 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 11% to $39.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 sales and issued downbeat Q1 EPS and sales guidance.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 10.7% to $0.99 in pre-market trading.
- Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD) fell 10% to $130.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 9.3% to $0.7001 in pre-market trading after surging around 32% on Wednesday.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) fell 9.1% to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) fell 9.1% to $13.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) fell 8.8% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) shares fell 8.7% to $104.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a public offering of $175 million of shares of its common stock.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 8.2% to $7.21 in pre-market trading after surging 11% on Wednesday.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 7.8% to $1.42 in pre-market trading on continued momentum after the company announced its possible that it and most of its subsidiaries could file for Chapter 11 reorganization in the near term.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) fell 7.7% to $39.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) fell 7.5% to $0.83 in pre-market trading.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 7.3% to $2.02 in pre-market trading. CPS Technologies reported Q2 earnings results last week.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) fell 6.8% to $2.31 in pre-market trading. Transocean reported Q2 earnings results last week.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) shares fell 6.8% to $11.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) fell 5.8% to $45.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $300 million common stock offering.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 5.7% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) fell 5.2% to $59.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $100 million underwritten offering of common stock.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 4.8% to $157.50 in pre-market trading despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 results. The company added 3.2 million incremental active accounts in Q2.
