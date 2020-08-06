90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares jumped 378.6% to close at $26.80 on Wednesday.
- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) shares surged 48.4% to close at $1.84 after the company reported a narrower loss for the second quarter.
- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) rose 37.4% to close at $28.10 following Q2 results. Willis Lease Finance posted Q2 earnings of $0.74 per share on sales of $75.00 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) gained 34.6% to close at $1.48. On Monday, Aileron Therapeutics reported the completion of enrollment in dose optimization expansion cohort of proof-of-concept Phase 1b study of ALRN-6924.
- Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 33.1% to close at $7.00.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) climbed 31.6% to close at $0.7716 after declining 11% on Tuesday.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) surged 29.1% to close at $28.59.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) gained 28.5% to close at $13.70 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) climbed 28.1% to close at $5.06 following narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) gained 27.8% to close at $6.98. Alimera Sciences released Q2 earnings last week.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) shares rose 27.1% to close at $9.15 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY21 guidance.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares surged 26.9% to close at $4.20 after dropping 14% on Tuesday. Marathon Patent, last week, reported the purchase of 700 M31S+ ASIC minders and shipment of 660 S-19 Pro Bitmain Miners.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) rose 26.9% to close at $4.29.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares gained 26.7% to close at $17.53. DarioHealth reported a $28.6 million private placement, last week.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) climbed 26.3% to close at $9.85.
- Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) rose 23.6% to close at $76.38 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY20 sales guidance.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares rose 22.7% to close at $64.80 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) surged 21.7% to close at $36.14 after reporting an increase in Q2 EPS.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) gained 21.4% to close at $56.13 after the company after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised its FY20 guidance. KeyBanc and Needham also raised their price targets on the stock.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) rose 20.7% to close at $19.31 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFIN) climbed 18.9% to close at $11.71 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) rose 18.6% to close at $6.77 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 18.5% to close at $4.10 on coronavirus vaccine hopes and stimulus talks.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 18% to close at $4.01.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NASDAQ: FVRR) climbed 17.9% to close at $122.87 after reporting Q2 results.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) climbed 17.9% to close at $269.00 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) climbed 17.8% to close at $2.98 after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) gained 17.2% to close at $28.88. iTeos Therapeutics prices its IPO at $19 per share last month.
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) surged 16.5% to close at $16.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. JMP Securities also upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) gained 16.3% to close at $99.70 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE: TA) rose 15.6% to close at $16.90 following upbeat Q2 sales.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) climbed 14.4% to close at $1.51 after the company announced a second clinical trial with funding from the MTEC to evaluate Razuprotafib for the prevention and treatment of ARDS in patients with moderate to severe coronavirus.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) rose 14.4% to close at $3.82 after jumping 39% on Tuesday.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) gained 14.2% to close at $122.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NYSE: IEA) rose 14% to close at $4.06 after the company won a $77 million solar contract in Texas.
- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) rose 13.8% to close at $51.96 following second-quarter results.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 12.2% to close at $120.71 following strong Q2 results.
- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) gained 11.9% to close at $94.84 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained 10.9% to close at $0.7097 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) rose 10.9% to close at $0.7559 after reporting quarterly earnings.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 10.4% to close at $173.49 after the company announced phase 1 data from its phase 1/2 trial was well-tolerated and had a reassuring safety profile. JP Morgan also upgraded the company's from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $105 to $275.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) gained 10.3% to close at $22.42 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 9% to close at $0.43 after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) climbed 8.8% to close at $127.61 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported 57.5 million Disney+ paid subscribers as of June 27th.
- Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ: NEON) rose 8.6% to close at $9.32 after the company announced a $13.9 million private placement.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) climbed 7.8% to close at $27.06 following reports that Tencent Holdings is in talks to merge Huya and DouYu International.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) rose 7.1% to close at $146.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) climbed 6.5% to close at $83.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) gained 6% to close at $15.68 following reports that Tencent Holdings is in talks to merge Huya and DouYu International.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 6% to close at $2.48. HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on the stock from $25 to $14. DBV Technologies shares tumbled around 43% on Tuesday after the company said the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its BLA for investigational Viaskin Peanut, a non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children ages 4-11.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) surged 5.7% to close at $5.02 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 guidance above analyst estimates.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) gained 5% to close at $5.63.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) gained 4.3% to close at $1.45 after the company priced its 2.95 million share common stock offering at $1.15 per share.
Losers
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares tumbled 38% to close at $32.73 on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 outlook.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 24.8% to close at $2.82.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) fell 24.1% to close at $55.77 after the company issued weak Q2 EPS guidance. JP Morgan also downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $72 to $61.
- EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 23% to close at $41.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 22.4% to close at $2.53 after the company priced its 3.415 million share offering at $2.40 per share. On Tuesday, O2TODAY reported an agreement to develop antimicrobial face masks with Sintx Technologies to help prevent spread of COVID-19 and other viral diseases.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TDOC) dropped 18.7% to close at $202.69 after the company announced a merger agreement with Livongo.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) fell 15.3% to close at $8.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) dipped 15.3% to close at $11.77. AudioEye is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 13.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 15.2% to close at $2.91. Alterity Therapeutics shares climbed 154% on Tuesday after the company said topline results of an exploratory Phase 1b trial did not provide conclusive evidence of an analgesic benefit of KarXT on experimentally induced pain in healthy volunteers.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) dropped 14.6% to close at $10.20 after the company reported weak Q2 results and issued downbeat FY20 earnings forecast.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) fell 14.6% to close at $3.99 after reporting Q2 results.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) dropped 14.6% to close at $2.52. Datasea, on Monday, signed its first agreement in Beijing, China to install its proprietary monitoring system.
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) fell 14.4% to close at $2.44. Zhongchao gained 21% on Tuesday after the company disclosed the renewal of its contract with J&J.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 14.3% to close at $14.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) shares dropped 14% to close at $45.55 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 13.8% to close at $15.09 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance. Upwork appointed Jeff McCombs as CFO.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) fell 13.8% to close at $26.25 following Q2 results.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares fell 13% to close at $0.8401. CHF Solutions reported better-than-expected Q2 sales on Tuesday.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) dropped 13% to close at $15.36 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- NeoPhotonics Corp(NYSE: NPTN) fell 12.3% to close at $8.73 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares declined 12.1% to close at $9.62 following Q2 earnings.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) dipped 11.4% to close at $128.06 after the company reported Q2 results. The company also announced an $18.5 billion merger agreement with Teladoc Health.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) fell 10.5% to close at $1.36 after surging 38% on Tuesday.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 9.8% to close at $35.03 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share. ValueAct dissolved its stake in Nikola as of July 31.
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 9.1% to close at $66.08 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 8.6% to close at $1.17 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) fell 8.5% to close at $14.36 following worse-than-expected Q2 sales..
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 8.3% to close at $20.97. Lumber Liquidators swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) fell 8.2% to close at $98.50 after reporting Q1 results.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) shares dropped 8.2% to close at $6.57. SunOpta posted a loss for the second quarter.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) fell 8% to close at $24.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) dropped 7.4% to close at $25.83 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 6.7% to close at $132.69. Beyond Meat posted a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 6.6% to close at $3.38. On Tuesday, Sonnet BioTherapeutics announced at-the-market warrant repricing and exchange, resulting in expected gross proceeds to the company of up to $10.5 million.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) shares dropped 5.3% to close at $49.61 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak sales outlook.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) fell 5% to close at $13.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) fell 5% to close at $13.10 after the company filed for mixed shelf of up to $200 million.
