Q3 2020 Ag Update

South American Soybean Futures

South America has become a major producer and exporter of agricultural products and the home to many users of our global benchmark risk management products. CME Group and B3 have combined efforts to develop a suite of South American regional products to manage risk in this region. The initial focus of the partnership will be on developing a South American soybean contract that will target international customers trading on CME and then another focused on Brazilian customers trading on B3.

Key Benefits

A more effective hedge for South American producers, exporters, and importers of Brazilian soybeans ‒ as it reflects export price at the port of Santos

An opportunity to trade the spread between North American and South American soybeans, and effectively the South American soybean basis

Available for screen trade on CME Globex or block trade reported via CME ClearPort

While our US-based Grain and Oilseed futures contracts are the global benchmarks for price discovery and risk management, we continue to add regional products like this to provide market participants with a full suite of risk management tools.

Tentatively, we expect these to be available for trade in Q3 of this year.

Learn More

Pricing, Volatility and Strategy Tools

CME has a suite of free QuikStrike tools to calculate theoretical prices and Greeks on CME Group options, chart volatility, and correlations, and to test strategies in simulated markets.

Explore Options Strategy Tools

Fertilizer

CME Group first listed cleared Fertilizer swaps in 2011 for Urea, UAN, and DAP. However, not all market participants could access the cleared swaps. Since June 2019, Fertilizer futures have been listed and available to improve market access.

Key Features

Financially settled against leading fertilizer price reporting agencies: Profercy and ICIS

Low minimum block threshold of 2 contracts - Find the Fertilizer broker directory here

100-ton contracts

Includes: Urea US Gulf, Urea Egypt, UAN NOLA, DAP NOLA, Urea Brazil, and MAP Brazil

Explore Fertilizer futures

White Paper: Block Cheese Futures & Options – A New Hedging Tool

Launched in January of this year, Block Cheese futures and options are the latest agricultural products launched by CME Group. They have already garnered a great deal of open interest among dairy risk managers. Read Block Cheese Futures & Options - A New Hedging Tool, written by Sara Dorland of Ceres Dairy Risk Management to learn more. The white paper uses real-life examples to demonstrate the importance of utilizing hedging tools that more precisely represent the underlying markets for which you are managing risk and the difference in hedging effectiveness when you do not.

Learn More

