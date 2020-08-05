22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher after the company raised FY20 revenue and bookings guidance.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company added 3.2 million incremental active accounts in Q2.
- 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $300 million common stock offering.
- Bristol-Myers (NYSE: BMY) shares are trading higher as traders circulate an unconfirmed court document showing Sigmapharm NDA products infringe upon asserted claims of Bristol/Pfizer '208 patent.
- GoDaddy (NASDAQ: GDDY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- HubSpot (NASDAQ: HUBS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Western Digital (NYSE: WDC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares are trading lower despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 guidance.
- MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported inline Q2 EPS results and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Carvana (NASDAQ: CVNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $1.25 billion common stock offering.
- Blue Apron (NASDAQ: APRN) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 4 million share common stock offering.
