Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2020 6:16pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher after the company raised FY20 revenue and bookings guidance.
  • Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company added 3.2 million incremental active accounts in Q2.
  • 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $300 million common stock offering.
  • Bristol-Myers (NYSE: BMY) shares are trading higher as traders circulate an unconfirmed court document showing Sigmapharm NDA products infringe upon asserted claims of Bristol/Pfizer '208 patent.
  • GoDaddy (NASDAQ: GDDY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • HubSpot (NASDAQ: HUBS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Western Digital (NYSE: WDC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares are trading lower despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 guidance.
  • MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported inline Q2 EPS results and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Carvana (NASDAQ: CVNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $1.25 billion common stock offering.
  • Blue Apron (NASDAQ: APRN) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 4 million share common stock offering.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APPS + APRN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
2 Small-Cap E-Commerce Stocks That Just Reported Strong Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com