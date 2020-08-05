Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several airline companies such as American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) are trading higher following a report suggesting some senators are showing support for another round of payroll assistance.

According to a CNBC report, "Sixteen Republican senators on Wednesday backed $25 billion in additional federal aid to support airline industry jobs as a spike in coronavirus cases in the U.S. hurt a modest recovery in flight demand in recent weeks."

American Airlines' stock was trading up 11.40% at $12.78 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $31.67 and a 52-week low of $8.25.

Delta's stock was trading up 3.80% at $26.65. The company has a 52-week high of $62.48 and a 52-week low of $17.51.

United Airlines' stock was trading up 5.22% at $33.97. The company has a 52-week high of $95.16 and a 52-week low of $17.80.