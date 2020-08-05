Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several airline companies such as American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) are trading higher following a report suggesting some senators are showing support for another round of payroll assistance.

According to a CNBC report, "Sixteen Republican senators on Wednesday backed $25 billion in additional federal aid to support airline industry jobs as a spike in coronavirus cases in the U.S. hurt a modest recovery in flight demand in recent weeks."

American Airlines' stock was trading up 11.40% at $12.78 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $31.67 and a 52-week low of $8.25.

Delta's stock was trading up 3.80% at $26.65. The company has a 52-week high of $62.48 and a 52-week low of $17.51.

United Airlines' stock was trading up 5.22% at $33.97. The company has a 52-week high of $95.16 and a 52-week low of $17.80.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + AAL)

Role Reversal: Passenger Airlines Make More From Cargo Sales In Q2
FedEx Pilots Urge Company To Suspend Hong Kong Flights Over COVID Mandates
Option Trading Volume Higher Than Underlying Stock Volume For First Time Ever
'Make Or Break': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Unusual Options Activity Insight: American Airlines Group
American Airlines Cargo Revenue Sinks, Along With Q2 Profit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Travel General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com