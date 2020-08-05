Why Beam Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after William Blair initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $33 price target.
Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company engaged in creating genetic medicines based on its base editing technology. This technology enables a new class of genetic medicines that targets a single base in the genome without making a double-stranded break in the DNA. The company's portfolio comprises of Gene Correction, Gene Modification, Gene Activation, Gene Silencing, and Multiplex Editing.
Beam Therapeutics shares were trading up 8.55% to $21.07 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.80 and a 52-week low of $13.
Latest Ratings for BEAM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2020
|William Blair
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Mar 2020
|Wedbush
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Mar 2020
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for BEAM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Initiation Analyst Ratings