Why Buenaventura Mining's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2020
Buenaventura Mining (NYSE: BVN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The shares of several gold companies are trading higher after gold moved above $2,000 per ounce amid economic uncertainty, U.S.-China tensions and coronavirus concerns despite recent vaccine developments. The strength is also potentially related to inflation concerns as governments weigh further stimulus measures.

Buenaventura Mining is a mining company involved in exploring, mining, and processing primarily gold and silver. The company's operating segments are exploration and development activities; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares and Industrial activities. It generates maximum revenue from the Exploration and development activities segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia.

Buenaventura Mining shares were trading up 3.83% to $12.75 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.04 and a 52-week low of $5.12.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

