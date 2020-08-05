Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday , 4 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) .

. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was 1847 Goedeker (AMEX: GOED).

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) shares moved up 8.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.57, later drifting up 8.0%.

shares moved up 8.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.57, later drifting up 8.0%. PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.74. Shares later traded up 0.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.74. Shares later traded up 0.72%. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) shares hit a yearly low of $8.88. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.88. The stock was down 1.66% on the session. 1847 Goedeker (AMEX: GOED) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.89% for the day.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!