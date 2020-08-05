Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 11:27am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday , 4 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Facts:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN).
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was 1847 Goedeker (AMEX: GOED).

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) shares moved up 8.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.57, later drifting up 8.0%.
  • PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.74. Shares later traded up 0.72%.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) shares hit a yearly low of $8.88. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
  • 1847 Goedeker (AMEX: GOED) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.89% for the day.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOED)

70 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com