Why IMV's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2020 11:25am   Comments
IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it has received CA$4.75 million ($3.59 million) in funding from the Canadian government agencies for a COVID-19 vaccine phase 1 clinical study.

IMV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in making immunotherapies more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

IMV shares were trading up 3.39% to $5.34 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.82 and a 52-week low of $1.35.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

